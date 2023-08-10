Left Menu

Panama-flagged tanker catches fire near Iranian coast - TV

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:48 IST
A Panama-flagged tanker called White Pearl has caught fire near Assaluyeh on Iran's Gulf coast, Iranian state media reported on Thursday, adding that all crew members were safe.

"Twenty-two of the ship's crew have been rescued by Iranian rescue teams after the ship's captain requested assistance from the port authorities," state TV quoted a local ports official as saying. The official said that the tanker, carrying 40,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas, had experienced "a problem in the engine room due to a fire."

Panama's vessel registry, the world's largest, has withdrawn its flag from 136 ships linked to Iran's state oil company in the last four years, the country's maritime authority said in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

