Niger: Guterres concerned about health and safety of detained President

UN News | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:03 IST
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has voiced concern about the reported "deplorable living conditions" of the President of Niger in arbitrary detention, his spokesperson said in a note to journalists published on Wednesday evening. President Mohamed Bazoum and his family are believed to be living without electricity, water, food or medicine, according to media reports. ## Release detained leader The democratically elected leader has been detained since soldiers seized power on 26 July. "The Secretary-General reiterates his concern for the health and safety of the President and his family and once again calls for his immediate and unconditional release and reinstatement as head of state," the note said. Mr. Guterres was also alarmed over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the Government and urgently called for their unconditional release. ## Mediation efforts continue The UN supports mediation efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) towards restoring the return of constitutional order in Niger. The regional bloc was meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday to again discuss the crisis. This follows an extraordinary summit held there on 30 July, where leaders issued a communique that called for President Bazoum to be returned to power within a week of the meeting. ECOWAS had threatened to "take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order", including use of force, and the ultimatum has since expired. The UN fears the crisis in Niger could impact the wider West African region and continues to underscore the need to ensure ongoing humanitarian support to some 4.3 million people in the country.

Visit UN News for more.

