"Travellers will begin to see new logo from December..." Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson

Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023 and upgraded cabins will be of different types by March next year, said Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson on Thursday. He was speaking during the rebranding event of Air India here, where the airline's new logo was launched.

"One-third of the wide body aircraft will feature upgraded cabins of different types by March 2024 and all of the wide body aircraft will be upgraded by the end of 2025," he said. The airline's Chief Executive said that our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage.

"The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service," he said. Wilson said that new logo, designed in partnership with the brand transformation company, FutureBrand, combines Air India's glorious past with its drive to aim for excellence and innovate for the future, creating a standout brand design for a premium global airline with an Indian heart.

"Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when Air India's first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery," he said. "Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India's flagship airline", Wilson added.

Air India, a Tata Group-owned airline, unveiled a modern new brand identity and new aircraft livery that capture the essence of a bold new India. The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a 'Window of Possibilities'.

Air India's new logo symbol - 'The Vista' - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future. Air India's brand-new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a striking new custom-made 'Air India Sans' font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible. (ANI)

