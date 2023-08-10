"Wonderfull": Rajnath Singh on PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

Labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha as wonderful, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the over two-hour-long speech was a reply to all the questions that Opposition raised. "Prime Minister gave a wonderful speech. I think he gave brief replies to all the questions that they (Opposition) raised," the Defence Minister said, adding that the Opposition didn't follow the decorum of democracy.

Meanwhile, the Opposition staged a walkout while the Prime Minister was replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion. As the Prime Minister was taking on the Opposition on several issues, the members of I.N.D.I.A bloc staged a walkout from the House, literally making the Opposition benches empty.

During his speech PM Modi took a dig at opposition parties, saying it is blessing of God that opposition have brought a no-confidence motion against his government and that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Prime Minister said that people have repeatedly shown trust in the government.

"People of the country have shown trust in our government again and again. I am here to show my gratitude to the crores of the people of the country," he said. The Prime Minister recalled that the opposition parties had brought a no-confidence motion against his government in 2018 also ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"God is very kind and speaks through some medium...I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections..." Notably, the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated today.

The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

