Left Menu

J-K: DIG DKR Range conducts security review ahead of I-Day, assess terror threats

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sunil Gupta on Thursday led a comprehensive security assessment and case evaluation during his visit to kishtwar district.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 23:34 IST
J-K: DIG DKR Range conducts security review ahead of I-Day, assess terror threats
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sunil Gupta on Thursday led a comprehensive security assessment and case evaluation during his visit to kishtwar district. The primary objective of the visit was to ensure robust security arrangements in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and the "Meri Matti Mera Desh" campaign.

The DIG DKR Range presided over a high-level meeting held at the District Headquarters. During the meeting, DIG DKR Range emphasized the importance of thorough investigations and called for the utilization of modern technological tools to enhance the efficacy of law enforcement efforts. The progress of critical cases was reviewed, and immediate directives were issued to elevate the quality of investigations and streamline trial processes. Notably, DIG DKR Range expressed his firm commitment to justice and urged investigating officers to conclude cases on their merits.

The meeting also highlighted initiatives such as Operation MILAN, Operation Sajra, Operation Touch, Operation Pathshala, Kamdhenu, Bachav, Sanjeevani, and Operation Third Eye. Attendees were encouraged to collaborate with local communities to promote the installation of CCTV cameras, enhancing surveillance and fostering safer environments. As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, DIG DKR Range and his dedicated team reaffirm their unwavering commitment to upholding security and justice. The visit underscored the determination of law enforcement authorities to ensure a secure and harmonious environment for all citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023