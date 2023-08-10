Left Menu

2G spectrum case: Delhi HC expresses strong displeasure over adjournment, to hear appeals on daily basis

The high court has decided to hear the appeals of the CBI and ED on a day-to-day basis from August 28.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over a request by the Central Bureau of Investigation for an adjournment for hearing appeals against the acquittals of former Telecom Minister A Raja and other accused in the 2G spectrum allocation case. The high court has decided to hear the appeals of the CBI and ED on a day-to-day basis from August 28.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma expressed his strong displeasure over the request for an adjournment and listed the matter for a day-to-day hearing for submissions. Justice Sharma was informed by the counsel for the CBI that ASG, who was earlier appearing for the CBI, has resigned from his post. He requested a date in September end to await the appointment of a special counsel to argue the appeal for the agency.

Justice Sharma asked, "How will we continue like this? We can't continue giving dates like this." The bench expressed its displeasure and said that things could not be kept hanging like this.

This matter is at the stage of the grant of leave to appeal. The bench asked the counsel for ED to argue on the issue of leave to appeal. It was informed that the ED's case would be based on the submissions of the CBI.

The bench directed to list the case after two weeks and said that the matter shall be taken up on a day-to-day basis. Advocate Vijay Agarwal, counsel for some private companies, urged the court to take an application for vacation of attachment of properties in view of the accused's acquittal.

The high court said that it would first hear the leave to appeal. The Delhi High Court on April 10, directed the investigation agencies CBI and ED and respondents to file their written submissions in the matter.

These appeals are pending since March 2018 in the High Court. The appeals are still at the preliminary stage of leave to grant the appeal. These appeals are being dealt with by the Seventh Judge of the high court. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have preferred appeals against acquittals granted to former Telecom Minister A Raja, Kanimojhi Karunanidhi, and some bureaucrats and businessmen in the 2G spectrum case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

