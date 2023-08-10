Left Menu

ED arrests five in Punjab in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out search operations at 17 locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur and SAS Nagar Mohali belonging to Anil Bhalla and others, in an investigation relating to involvement of unscrupulous persons involved in illicit drug dealings, possessing illegal arms, and ammunition, threatening people and extortion, officials said on Thursday. 

ANI | Updated: 11-08-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 23:47 IST
ED arrests five in Punjab in money laundering case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out search operations at 17 locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur and SAS Nagar Mohali belonging to Anil Bhalla and others, in an investigation relating to involvement of unscrupulous persons involved in illicit drug dealings, possessing illegal arms, and ammunition, threatening people and extortion, officials said on Thursday.

According to the central probe agency, during the search operations on August 8, various incriminating documents, digital devices, Indian currency/foreign currency and FDRs valued at Rs 6.25 crore were recovered and seized, apart from arms and ammunition.

ED has also arrested 5 persons namely Anil Bhalla, Akash Bhalla, Sahil Bhalla, Nirmal Singh and Narinder Khillan on Wednesday and produced before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA) on Thursday,"  ED said, adding that the court has granted ED custody till August 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023