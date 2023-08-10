ED arrests five in Punjab in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out search operations at 17 locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur and SAS Nagar Mohali belonging to Anil Bhalla and others, in an investigation relating to involvement of unscrupulous persons involved in illicit drug dealings, possessing illegal arms, and ammunition, threatening people and extortion, officials said on Thursday.

According to the central probe agency, during the search operations on August 8, various incriminating documents, digital devices, Indian currency/foreign currency and FDRs valued at Rs 6.25 crore were recovered and seized, apart from arms and ammunition.

ED has also arrested 5 persons namely Anil Bhalla, Akash Bhalla, Sahil Bhalla, Nirmal Singh and Narinder Khillan on Wednesday and produced before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA) on Thursday," ED said, adding that the court has granted ED custody till August 17. (ANI)

