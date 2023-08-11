Soccer-Spain v Netherlands Women's World Cup quarter-final into extra time
Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-08-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 08:33 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
The Women's World Cup quarter-final between Spain and the Netherlands went into extra time on Friday with the teams deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Netherlands
- The Women's World Cup
Advertisement