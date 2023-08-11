Maharashtra: Man sentenced to more than six years RI for attacking wife
A court in Maharashtras Thane district sentenced a man to more than six years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking and injuring his wife. They had a five-month-old daughter, and the man had wanted his wife to give the child for adoption to her sister-in-law, he said.
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to more than six years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking and injuring his wife. District and sessions judge A N Sirsikar on Friday sentenced Somesh Laxman Kadam (30) to six years and eight months of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him.
Additional public prosecutor Vijay Munde told the court that on December 7, 2016 the accused attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and badly injured her and attempted to kill her. The couple did not get along and the victim wanted to get a divorce. They had a five-month-old daughter, and the man had wanted his wife to give the child for adoption to her sister-in-law, he said.
