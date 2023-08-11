Left Menu

BRS to hold march in Parbhani to demand annual aid of Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers in Maharashtra

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad-headquartered Bharat Rashtra Samithi said on Friday that it would take out a march in Maharashtra's Parbhani on August 22 to demand an annual aid of Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers in the western state.

The demand is based on the recommendation made in a report by Sunil Kendrekar, former divisional commissioner of the Marathwada region that comprises eight districts, including Parbhani, said BRS' 'kisan' cell state head Manik Kadam.

"Former divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar did a wide survey through various government agencies and concluded that farmers should be given an aid of Rs 10,000 per acre before the start of the sowing season," said Kadam.

However, the government has rejected the recommendation, said Kadam, whose party is led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

"We will urge the Maharashtra government to implement the report and the recommendations of Kendrekar, who submitted them before he took voluntary retirement last month," he said.

On August 22, the march will start at 1 pm from Bazaar Maidan to the district collector's office in Parbhani, said Kadam, adding that they have appealed to farmers to join it.

Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, is trying to spread his party's base in Maharashtra. On August 1, Rao visited noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe's memorial at Wategaon in Sangli district and said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on Sathe.

Rao had also visited Solapur last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

