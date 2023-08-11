Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after July PPI data

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:09 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after July PPI data
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street futures extended losses on Friday after stronger-than-expected producer prices data stoked concerns about sticky inflation in the world's largest economy, while bond yields rallied weighing down rate-sensitive growth and technology stocks.

U.S. Labor Department's producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.8% in July, compared with the estimated 0.7% rise.

At 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 71 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.25 points, or 0.32%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 79 points, or 0.52%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023