Left Menu

Net direct tax mop-up grows 17 pc to Rs 5.84 lakh crore so far this fiscal, 32 pc of full year target

Net direct tax collections swelled 17.33 per cent to Rs 5.84 lakh crore so far this fiscal, reaching 32 per cent of the full-year budget estimates BE.The Income Tax department in a statement said the collections from direct taxes, which include personal income tax and corporate tax, up to August 10, 2023, continue to register steady growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:27 IST
Net direct tax mop-up grows 17 pc to Rs 5.84 lakh crore so far this fiscal, 32 pc of full year target
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Net direct tax collections swelled 17.33 per cent to Rs 5.84 lakh crore so far this fiscal, reaching 32 per cent of the full-year budget estimates (BE).

The Income Tax department in a statement said the collections from direct taxes, which include personal income tax and corporate tax, up to August 10, 2023, continue to register ''steady growth''. On a gross basis, direct tax collection grew 15.73 per cent to Rs 6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal. Rs 69,000 crore worth of refunds have been issued so far, 3.73 per cent higher than last year.

Net direct tax collection, after adjusting refunds, stands at Rs 5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year, it said.

The net collection is 32.03 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for the current fiscal of Rs 18.23 lakh crore.

The 2023-24 budget has pegged direct tax collection at a little over Rs 18.23 lakh crore, a 9.75 per cent higher than Rs 16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023