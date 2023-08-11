NCCF to sell 10 tn imported tomatoes from Nepal in Uttar Pradesh at Rs 70/kg during weekend

Left Menu

About 10 tonnes of tomatoes imported from Nepal are in transit and the commodity will be distributed in Uttar Pradesh during the weekend at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg, a top official of cooperative NCCF said on Friday.Since July 11, the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Limited NCCF is selling tomatoes at a discounted rate on behalf of the central government to boost domestic availability and contain prices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Since July 11, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) is selling tomatoes at a discounted rate on behalf of the central government to boost domestic availability and contain prices. So far, NCCF has sold 9,38,862 kg of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

''Imports are being undertaken by traders. About 10 tonnes of tomatoes are under transit. NCCF will sell imported tomatoes in Uttar Pradesh at a discounted rate during this weekend,'' NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra told PTI.

The imported tomatoes will be sold in Uttar Pradesh at a discounted rate of Rs 70 per kg. The imports will be moderated depending on the local availability and price movement, she said.

This is for the first time India is importing tomatoes due to high retail prices which ruled as high as Rs 242 per kg on Friday amid supply disruptions caused by heavy rains.

NCCF for almost a month has been selling tomatoes at discounted rates in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Initially, it sold the commodity at Rs 90 per kg and now selling at Rs 70 per kg in these three states.

Ahead of Independence Day, NCCF said it will organise a mega sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR on August 12 and 13. NCCF vans will ply in 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi and 15 selected locations in Noida/ Greater Noida.

NCCF has partnered with Open Network for Digital Commerce platform for online sale of tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg with zero delivery charges in Delhi/ NCR. The online sale will also be doubled during this weekend, an official statement said.

Tomatoes are being procured from farmers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

