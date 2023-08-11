Left Menu

Supreme Industries, REC, Ashok Leyland hit 52-week high in intra-day on addition to MSCI India Index

Shares of Supreme Industries, REC and Ashok Leyland jumped to their 52-week high levels during intra-day trade on Friday after the announcement that they will be added to the MSCI India Index along with five other firms.

Updated: 11-08-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Supreme Industries, REC and Ashok Leyland jumped to their 52-week high levels during intra-day trade on Friday after the announcement that they will be added to the MSCI India Index along with five other firms. The changes in constituents of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of August 31, 2023, according to an announcement by index compiler MSCI on Thursday. Ashok Leyland, Astral Ltd, Cummins India, HDFC Asset Management Company, IDFC First Bank, Power Finance Corporation, REC, and Supreme Industries will be added to the MSCI India Index. ACC will move out of the index, according to the update. Shares of Supreme Industries rose 16.25 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 4,480 during the day on the BSE. Later, it ended at Rs 4,074, up 5.72 per cent. REC stock jumped 6.48 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 230.70 in intra-day before settling at Rs 224.25, recording a gain of 3.51 per cent.

Ashok Leyland advanced 0.46 per cent to settle at Rs 187.10 after gaining 2.55 per cent to hit its one-year peak of Rs 191 during the day.

IDFC First Bank gained 0.65 per cent to end at Rs 88.12. However, shares of Cummins India fell by 1.51 per cent, Power Finance Corporation skidded 1.10 per cent, HDFC Asset Management Company declined 0.72 per cent and Astral Ltd by 0.04 per cent. The four firms had climbed during the day but later gave up their gains amid profit-taking in line with weak trend in the equity market. The stock of ACC declined by 0.25 per cent.

In the equity market, the BSE benchmark fell 365.53 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 65,322.65 points.

MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by global fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

