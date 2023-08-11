Left Menu

TVS Supply Chain IPO fully subscribed on day two of subscription

The company is promoted by erstwhile TVS Group and is now part of TVS Mobility Group, which has four business verticals -- supply chain solutions, manufacturing, auto dealership, and aftermarket sales and service.JM Financial, Axis Capital, J P Morgan India, BNP Paribas, Nuvama Wealth Management and Equirus Capital are the managers to the offer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:54 IST
TVS Supply Chain IPO fully subscribed on day two of subscription
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, was fully subscribed on the second day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 880 crore IPO received bids for 2,58,46,384 shares against 2,51,22,289 shares on offer, translating into 1.03 times subscription, as per NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 3.62 times subscription, the non-institutional investors part got subscribed 1.02 times and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 15 per cent.

The IPO has a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,42,13,198 equity shares.

The company's IPO is in a price range of Rs 187-197 per share.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 396 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 525 crore will be utilised for payment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiary TVS LI UK. Besides, funds will be used for inorganic growth strategy and general corporate purposes.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is present in over 25 countries. The company is promoted by erstwhile TVS Group and is now part of TVS Mobility Group, which has four business verticals -- supply chain solutions, manufacturing, auto dealership, and aftermarket sales and service.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, J P Morgan India, BNP Paribas, Nuvama Wealth Management and Equirus Capital are the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023