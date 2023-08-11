Left Menu

Barcelona strikes $1 bln merger deal to list soccer club's media business

Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona said it will list a new $1 billion content creation business called Barca Media on Nasdaq, through a merger with a so-called blank check company. Barcelona's president Joan Laporta, who was re-elected in 2021 to lead the club out of an institutional and financial crisis, has been looking to develop new avenues to generate additional revenue and has brought in new sponsors.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:55 IST
Barcelona strikes $1 bln merger deal to list soccer club's media business

Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona said it will list a new $1 billion content creation business called Barca Media on Nasdaq, through a merger with a so-called blank check company.

Barcelona's president Joan Laporta, who was re-elected in 2021 to lead the club out of an institutional and financial crisis, has been looking to develop new avenues to generate additional revenue and has brought in new sponsors. The club said the deal with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp, which must still be approved by club members and the SPAC's shareholders, will bring new capital into a business it expects to be an important source of future revenue.

A SPAC is a listed entity that merges with a private firm to take it public. Such shell companies help companies avoid the longer route of an initial public offering (IPO). Subject to approval by the U.S. stock market regulator, Barca Media would start trading on Nasdaq after the merger deal closes in the last quarter of this year, Barcelona said.

Existing shareholders of Barca Media, a new brand that will combine the digital business of existing brand Barca Vision with all audio-visual content, will retain an 80% stake in the media business, assuming none of the Mountain's shareholders redeem their shares and no further capital is raised. The club also said investment funds LIBERO Football Finance and NIPA Capital bought a combined 29.5% stake in Bridgeburg, the holding firm that owns Barca Vision, for 120 million euros ($132 million).

LIBERO, which advises football clubs seeking to obtain financing, said in a separate statement it had acquired a 9.8% stake in Bridgeburg for 40 million euros. Spanish soccer clubs now have to meet a salary cap in order to register new signings as well as those players who sign contract renewals. Last year, Barcelona resorted to selling club assets in order to create the margin needed to satisfy LaLiga.

Barcelona will not play at its outdated Camp Nou stadium, its biggest source of income, over the next few seasons after agreeing a financing deal worth 1.45 billion euros to revamp it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023