No plan to reopen application window for PLI auto: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:03 IST
There is no plan to reopen the application window for companies under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said that the ministry is implementing two PLI schemes - automobile and auto components, and advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage.

''In PLI auto, there is no plan to reopen the application window. As regards PLI ACC, a total (of) 50 GWh ACC manufacturing was allocated to four successful bidders in March 2022 through RFP/ bidding process,'' he said.

Subsequently, one of the awardee bidders was disqualified for violation of the terms and conditions of the RFP/ bid document and 20 GWh ACC capacity became spare.

After that, the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) recommended to re-allocate the 20 GWh ACC capacity through fresh bidding.

The ministry has published a SoP (standard operating procedure) for the PLI auto scheme to process the claims for incentives under the scheme.

