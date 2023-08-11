Left Menu

Sebi comes out with new timeline for exit option window period for change in control of AMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:04 IST
Sebi comes out with new timeline for exit option window period for change in control of AMC
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with a new timeline for the exit option window period given to the mutual fund unitholders for change in control of asset management company(AMC).

Under the new timeline, a change in control of the AMC cannot be made unless the unitholders of the mutual fund would be given the option to exit on the prevailing Net Asset Value (NAV) without any exit load within a period of at least 15 calendar days from the date of communication. Earlier, this timeline was at least 30 days.

However, in case of change in control resulting in consolidation or merger of schemes, the unitholders would be given the option to exit on the prevailing NAV without any exit load within a time period not less than 30 calendar days from the date of communication, Sebi said in a circular.

Considering that growth in technological communication has enabled faster dissemination of information to unitholders, a request was received by Sebi from the mutual fund industry to review the timeline for the exit option window.

Among other requirements for change in control of a mutual fund are prior approval of the trustees and Sebi, a written communication about the proposed change to each unitholder and an advertisement in the newspaper about the proposed changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023