Left Menu

SC rejects plea to restrain opposition alliance from using word INDIA

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking to restrain the alliance of 26 political parties from using the word “I.N.D.I.A” (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as the name of their Opposition alliance.

ANI | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:27 IST
SC rejects plea to restrain opposition alliance from using word INDIA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking to restrain the alliance of 26 political parties from using the word "I.N.D.I.A." (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as the name of their Opposition alliance. A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul refused to entertain the plea saying the plea was filed to seek publicity.

The bench said, "Who are you? What is your interest? If there is a violation of election norms, go to the Election Commission. You want publicity, complete publicity." Justice Kaul said, "We are not going to determine morality in politics. It is sad that people waste time on this."

As the petitioner sought direction to withdraw the case, the bench allowed the request of the advocate and dismissed the petition as withdrawn. The plea had sought directions to the Press Council of India to pass a regulation so that all media agencies refrain from using the name "I.N.D.I.A." as the name of the Opposition alliance.

The petition stated that party workers of this alliance are using slogans only to create a false narrative in the minds of the general public that BJP will be fighting against the nation "I.N.D.I.A." in the upcoming elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023