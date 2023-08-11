Left Menu

One-day cultural festival celebrates rich tradition, talent in Jammu Kashmir

The event showcased a vibrant array of artistic performances and drew praise from attendees for its role in nurturing young talent.

ANI | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:28 IST
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) orchestrated a captivating 'One-Day Cultural Festival' at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Amira Kadal on Thursday. The event showcased a vibrant array of artistic performances and drew praise from attendees for its role in nurturing young talent.

Dr Yasmeen Ashai, Director of Colleges, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr Ashai lauded the JKAACL for orchestrating this grand cultural fest in the district, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in providing a platform for budding artists to shine. "In my opinion, such type of activities should be encouraged as these provide a platform to the young artists to show their talent," Dr Ashai expressed.

The festival boasted an impressive line-up of attractions, including enthralling performances of Kashmiri ruff, qawalis, Bacha Nagma, and Damali dance. The event's diverse program also featured a captivating play that enthralled the audience. The students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal, showcased their own exceptional talents, leaving the audience in awe. Their performances were met with enthusiastic appreciation, underscoring the impact of such cultural festivals on nurturing young artists.

Secretary, JKAACL, Bharat Singh Manhas, in his welcoming speech, highlighted that this festival is part of a series of events aimed at celebrating the rich heritage and culture of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly within the districts where these festivals are hosted. The festival serves as a testament to the Academy's commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural diversity of the region. The event saw the presence of dignitaries, including Dr Jitender Kour, Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal; Dr Farooq Anwaar, and Naseema Shah, Vice Principal of GHSS, Amira Kadal. (ANI)

