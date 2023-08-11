Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy bags order worth Rs 1,130 cr

11-08-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@SterlingandWilsonofficial)
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Friday announced that it has bagged new order worth 1,130 crore for 600 MWac (equivalent to 750 MWdc) solar PV project at Khavda from Gujarat Industries Power Company.

''Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), for its proposed 600 MWac (equivalent to 750 MWdc) solar PV project at Khavda,'' a company statement said.

The total bid value, including O&M (operation and maintenance) for 3 years would be Rs 1,130 crore (including taxes & duties).

The project comprises two blocks, with each block of 300 MWac. Scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning along with a 3-year operation & maintenance contract.

Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said in the statement, ''We have started FY 2024 on a high note, with this prestigious order from GIPCL. With this, our total order booking in this fiscal jumps to over 1.6 GWp worth Rs 1,800 crore.'' Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

