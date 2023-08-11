BGR Energy Systems loss widens to Rs 91 cr in June quarter

BGR Energy Systems on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 91.72 crore in the April-June quarter compared to a year ago.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Total income of the company dipped to Rs 149.10 crore in the quarter from Rs 279.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

