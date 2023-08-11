BGR Energy Systems loss widens to Rs 91 cr in June quarter
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
BGR Energy Systems on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 91.72 crore in the April-June quarter compared to a year ago.
The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.
Total income of the company dipped to Rs 149.10 crore in the quarter from Rs 279.62 crore in the same period a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BGR Energy Systems
- Rs 88.78
- Rs 149.10
Advertisement