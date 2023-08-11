NLC bags North Dhadu (Western Part) coal mine in Jharkhand

State-owned NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has emerged as the successful bidder for North Dhadu (Western Part) coal mine in Jharkhand. The mine has coal reserves of 434.65 million tonnes (MT) with peak rated capacity of 3 MT per annum, NLCIL said in a statement on Friday. ''NLC India Limited has emerged as the successful bidder for North Dhadu (Western Part) coal mine under commercial coal block E-auction on August 1, 2023, by the Ministry of Coal,'' it said.

Tamil Nadu-based NLC, under the Ministry of Coal, operates three opencast lignite mines with a total installed capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Neyveli.

Besides, it has an opencast lignite mine at Barsingsar in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 2.1 MTPA and an opencast coal mine at Talabira in Odisha with an installed capacity of 20 MTPA.

