SC Collegium recommends transfer of 23 HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of 23 judges of different High Courts.

ANI | Updated: 11-08-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 20:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of 23 judges of different High Courts. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, in its meeting held on August 3 recommended the transfer of nine judges of the High Courts for "better administration of justice".

The Collegium recommended the transfer of Gujarat's Justice Hemant M Prachchhak to Patna High Court. Other Gujarat High Court judges recommended for transfer in the same batch were Justices AY Kogje, K Gita Gopi, and Samir J Dave to Allahabad, Madras and Rajasthan, respectively. The Collegium has also recommended the transfer of Justice VK Singh of Allahabad High Court to Madras High Court. Justices AS Sangwan, Avneesh Jhingan, RM Singh and Arun Monga, all of Punjab and Haryana High Court to Allahabad, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively.

One of the resolutions said that on August 3, the Collegium had proposed the transfer of Justice Madhuresh Prasad from the Patna High Court to the Calcutta High Court. The Collegium also proposed the transfer of Justice C Sumalatha of the High Court for Telangana to the Gujarat High Court.

It has recommended the transfer of Justice Narendar G of the Karnataka High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. It has further recommended transfer of Telangana High Court judges -- Justices Munnuri Laxman, M Sudheer Kumar and G Anupama Chakravarthy -- to the High Courts of Rajasthan, Madras and Patna respectively.

Judges of Calcutta High Court -- Justices Bibek Chaudhuri, Lapita Banerji and Shekhar B Saraf – have been recommended to the High Courts of Patna, Punjab and Haryana and Allahabad respectively. It also recommended the transfer of Andhra Pradesh High Court judges -- Justices Duppala Venkata Ramana and C Manavendranath Roy -- to the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat respectively.

The Collegium has further recommended the transfer of three judges of the Allahabad High Court -- Justices Rajendra Kumar-IV, SP Kesarwani and Prakash Padia -- to the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Jharkhand respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

