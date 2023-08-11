"More than 8,400 farmers given compensation for damage caused by flood": UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that so far the state government has given compensation to over 8,400 farmers for the damage caused by floods. The Chief Minister was speaking in the State Legislative Assembly.

"Monsoons usually arrived in Uttar Pradesh between June 15 and June 20. Except for the initial rains this year, the rains cannot be described as favourable or good. We have already developed our strategy by holding a meeting. Many crops have been damaged as a result of flooding in the Himalayan rivers. Orders for its assessment have also been issued. Action is being taken in this regard. Despite this, UP is in much better shape than the rest of the country," Yogi Adityanath said. He said that Uttar Pradesh is the only region in the country and the world where 86 per cent of the land is irrigated by canals, government, and private tube wells.

Taking note of compensation given to farmers, whose produce was affected by floods, CM Yogi said, "In the first phase, the work of giving compensation to 4500 farmers who were affected by the calamity due to floods and drought has been done so far. In 2017, the government provided compensation of about Rs 60 crore to 61320 farmers. Similarly, in 2018–19, compensation of Rs 212 crore was given to 3,84,113 farmers, most of whom were suffering from drought. In 2019–20, a compensation of Rs 64.32 crore was also given to the ‘Annadata’ farmers. A compensation of Rs 120 crores was provided to more than 3,62,600 farmers in 2020-21. In 2021-22, compensation of Rs 475 crore was given to more than 13,94,900 farmers. In 2022–23, compensation of Rs 427 crore was given to 1214000 farmers of the state. So far, the state government has given compensation to more than 8400 farmers for the damage caused by the flood." He added, "Flooding occurred in western Uttar Pradesh this time, but drought was observed in more than 40 districts.

Lashing out at previous Samajwadi Party government, the Chief Minister said, "During my visit to Sitapur and Lakhimpur in 2017 to meet flood-affected individuals, I was disheartened to learn that they were provided with nothing more than "dry bread." No relief, no compensation. The money for disaster relief used to be mismanaged." "I held a meeting on the same day and made a decision to prepare a relief kit, in which arrangements were made to provide 10 kg of rice, 10 kg of flour, 10 kg of potatoes, lentils, salt, matchsticks, spices, and kerosene. We also provide dignity kits to the women," he said, adding that this year, 26,964 dry ration kits were made available to flood victims. (ANI)

