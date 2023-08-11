HP Minister hands over Rs 2.5 lakh cheque for flood relief on behalf of Horticulture Services Association

Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi presented a cheque of Rs. 2.51 lakh to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on behalf of Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Services Association towards Aapada Rahat Kosh here today to aid the flood victims in the state. Chief Minister Sukhu thanked for this noble gesture and said that such contributions go a long way in helping the needy during the hour of distress.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, Director Horticulture Sandeep Kadam and other senior officers of the Horticulture Department were also present on the occasion among others. Aapada Rahat Kosh has been established by the Himachal Pradesh state government with the objective of aiding in the restoration of the damages caused by the heavy monsoon rains since the onset of monsoon on June 24 in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu was overseeing the ongoing restoration work in the state. He said tourists could visit most parts of the state, as they are deemed safe now after restoration work. He informed further that the Kalka-Shimla National Highway has also been restored to traffic.

"The chief minister is monitoring the ongoing work for restoration and road connectivity. The movement of traffic on the Kalka Shimla National Highway has been restored. It has been opened for buses. However, trucks are still not allowed to ply," Negi said. (ANI)

