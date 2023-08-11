Left Menu

MP: CBI court sentences three accused to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam case

Special CBI court Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted the three accused Radha Mohan Sharma, Manish Sharma and Ravi Sharma under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 read with section 120B and relevant section of Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) act.

ANI | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:06 IST
MP: CBI court sentences three accused to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam case
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court in Bhopal on Friday sentenced three accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each and acquitted one in a Vyapam case (now Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)). Special CBI court Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted the three accused Radha Mohan Sharma, Manish Sharma and Ravi Sharma under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 read with section 120B and relevant section of Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) act.

CBI Public Prosecutor Sushil Kumar Pandey said, "Vyapam (Now MPESB) had conducted Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2013-II in 2013. During that time, examinees Krishna Kant Sharma and Radha Mohan Sharma made solvers Manish Sharma and Ravi Sharma sit in the examination in their respective place to take the examination. As a result of which the examinees Krishna Kant Sharma and Radha Mohan Sharma passed the said examination." Krishan Kant Sharma had talked to mediator Adesh Sharma to take the exam by someone else in his place and after that solver Manish Sharma took the exam in place of Krishnakant. On the other hand, examinee Radha Mohan Sharma had directly contacted the solver Ravi Sharma, the prosecutor added.

Prosecutor Pandey further said, "During the trial of the case, the court found both the examinees and both the solvers guilty. Since one of the examinees, Krishnakant Sharma was not present in the court, Judge Sisodiya sentenced three accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment under IPC sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 read with 120 B and relevant section of Madhya Pradesh Recognised Education (MPRE) act for forgery of documents of valuable security, dishonestly using forged documents as genuine, cheating and criminal conspiracy," He added that the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each against the convicts and along with this, issued an arrest warrant against the convict Krishnakant Sharma as he was not present before the court during the verdict on Friday.

Besides, the court acquitted mediator Adesh Sharma due to lack of evidence, the public prosecutor said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023