Atiq Ahmed killing: SC seeks status of encounters cases that took place in UP since 2017

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit mentioning the stage of investigation and status of cases relating to 183 alleged encounters that took place since 2017. The bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar's direction came while hearing various petitions relating to the Atiq Ahmed killing case.

The court also sought to know from the state government whether the guidelines issued by the top court and National Human Rights Commission are being followed by the police. The court's direction came after petitioner and advocate Vishal Tiwari raised the issue.

The court also questioned the incident of Atiq's killing as he was escorted by five-ten people and said how can someone just come and shoot? The court doubted the complicity of someone. UP government told the court that they have filed a chargesheet in the matter.

The court was hearing a petition concerning encounters in Uttar Pradesh. One of the petitions filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari sought to constitute an Independent Expert Committee under the Chairmanship of a Former Supreme Court judge to inquire into the killing of Atiq and Ashraf amid police presence. Another petition has filed by the sister of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, who were shot dead while being in police custody in Uttar Pradesh on April 15. The plea was filed by Atiq Ahmed's sister Aisha Noori, seeking a comprehensive probe headed by a retired judge or by an independent agency into alleged “extrajudicial killings” carried out by the government. She has also sought an investigation into the encounter killing of her nephew and Atiq Ahmed’s son. Earlier a similar petition was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who sought to constitute an Independent Expert Committee under the Chairmanship of a Former Supreme Court judge to inquire into the killing of Atiq and Ashraf amid police presence.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recently filed a status report in the Supreme Court in connection with Atiq Ahmed's death case and apprised the top court that police reforms and modernisation measures are underway and handcuffing instructions issued to prevent the easy escape of hardened criminals. The state of Uttar Pradesh has informed the Supreme Court that its police department has undergone a comprehensive modernization process. This includes the acquisition of medium-sized prison vans, drones, body-worn cameras, post-mortem kits, full-body protectors for women, radio equipment, security equipment, ATS-related equipment, and various vehicles. These acquisitions have been made possible through grants approved by both the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The status report has been filed by Uttar Pradesh pursuant to SC's order on a petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari. The State informed the apex court that a chargesheet has been filed in connection with the matter concerned. The state govt has given instructions to follow the witness protection scheme. Handcuffing instructions have also been issued to prevent the easy escape of hardened criminals, the state govt informed the top court. (ANI)

