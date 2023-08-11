Left Menu

5-day program on ‘Say No to Drugs’ concludes at LoC Uri 

The transformative initiative, aimed at combatting the growing issue of drug abuse, focused on raising awareness and educating the community about the grave perils associated with drug addiction while fostering a united commitment towards a drug-free future.

ANI | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rustam Battalion of the Pir Panjal Brigade, in collaboration with the Uri Foundation, an NGO based in Uri, successfully concluded a five-day campaign titled 'Say No to Drugs' on Friday at Balkote village in Uri, situated in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The transformative initiative, aimed at combatting the growing issue of drug abuse, focused on raising awareness and educating the community about the grave perils associated with drug addiction while fostering a united commitment towards a drug-free future.

The campaign, which commenced on August 7, adopted an educational approach coupled with active community involvement to tackle the menace of drug abuse. Renowned psychiatrist, Dr. Aijaz Bhatt from GMC Baramulla, and Advocate Mumtaz Ahmad from Uri provided valuable insights into the far-reaching consequences of drug addiction, as well as the legal ramifications of drug trafficking. A significant highlight of the campaign was a vibrant awareness walk, which facilitated direct interaction between the organizers and the community, alongside the distribution of informative material to further amplify the anti-drug message.

In an effort to engage the younger population, an art competition centered around the theme "STAND AGAINST DRUG ABUSE" was organized for students. This creative platform enabled participants to express the vital importance of leading a drug-free life through artistic endeavours. Furthermore, a thought-provoking documentary screening effectively showcased real-life narratives and left a lasting impact on all participants, fostering a deeper understanding of the issue at hand.

Abrar Bhat, the chief coordinator of Uri Foundation NGO, extended heartfelt gratitude towards the enthusiastic participation of the villagers and praised the significant role played by the Indian Army in combatting the drug menace. The campaign culminated in a dignified felicitation ceremony, where village representatives, members of NGOs, and school staff collectively expressed their gratitude towards the Rustam Battalion for their unwavering dedication to creating a society free from the clutches of drug abuse. (ANI)

