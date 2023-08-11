Left Menu

World Bank mulling local currency lending in countries like India: Official

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:25 IST
World Bank mulling local currency lending in countries like India: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank is mulling local currency lending in countries like India to help borrowers save on costs, a senior official said on Friday.

''How do we do local currency lending for a country like India is also something we are trying to think of at a price which is advantageous to this country,'' Anshula Kant, the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the World Bank, said.

Speaking at the event on global economy organised by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as part of India's G-20 presidency, Kant said the Indian government has a ''huge advantage'' in local currency borrowing as compared to the World Bank, even though the Washington DC-based multilateral bank is rated AAA.

In some countries like the ones in Africa, which do not possess market infrastructure from where the bank can borrow, the bank may not adopt the local currency lending strategy, Kant said.

At the event, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India V Anantha Nageswaran said global inflationary pressures are easing more than expected.

He said persistence of core inflation globally continues to be a cause of concern and added that there is a need for coherence between fiscal and monetary policies.

Ashima Goyal, an academic who is also an external member on the monetary policy committee of RBI, said it is important for the monetary policy to address the financial stability needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023