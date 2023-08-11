Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2130 hours: DEL69 BIZ-LD TAX-COLLECTION Net direct tax mop-up grows 17 pc to Rs 5.84 lakh crore so far this fiscal, 32 pc of full year target New Delhi: Net direct tax collections swelled 17.33 per cent to Rs 5.84 lakh crore so far this fiscal, reaching 32 per cent of the full-year budget estimates (BE).

DEL75 BIZ-LD IIP Industrial production growth dips to 3-month low of 3.7 pc in June New Delhi: India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday.

DEL86 BIZ-RBI-LD DAS RBI Governor calls for expeditious completion of IMF quota review Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das Friday pitched for the ''expeditious completion'' of the 16th general review of the quotas at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), pointing out that the same can help the multilateral lender assist distressed countries in a better way.

DEL66 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Stock markets decline for 2nd day on losses in pvt banks, weak global trends Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined for a second straight day on Friday due to selling in banking, FMCG, and pharma shares amid a negative trend in Asian and European markets.

DEL73 BIZ-TOMATOES NCCF to sell 10 tn imported tomatoes from Nepal in Uttar Pradesh at Rs 70/kg during weekend New Delhi: About 10 tonnes of tomatoes imported from Nepal are in transit and the commodity will be distributed in Uttar Pradesh during the weekend at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg, a top official of cooperative NCCF said on Friday.

DEL110 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee falls 16 paise to 82.82 against US dollar amid losses in local equities Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 16 paise to settle at 82.82 against the US dollar on Friday amid weak sentiment in the equity markets and a strong dollar against major rivals overseas.

DEL93 BIZ-RBI-FOREX India's forex reserves drop USD 2.42 bn to USD 601.45 bn Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped for the third consecutive week, declining by USD 2.417 billion to USD 601.453 billion as of August 4, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

DEL79 BIZ-GST-OVERSEAS BETS Overseas players too will have to pay 28% GST on bets placed on domestic e-gaming platforms New Delhi: Domestic online gaming companies will be required to deduct 28 per cent GST on bets placed from overseas locations, including by foreign players, as such bets will also be treated as actionable claims.

DEL48 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 120; silver declines Rs 300 New Delhi: Gold price fell Rs 120 to Rs 59,680 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

