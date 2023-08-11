Left Menu

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Haryana from Aug 13-15, 5 lakh tricolours to be distributed

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:45 IST
Representative Image
Five lakh national flags will be distributed in Haryana under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which will be run by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs from August 13 to 15, an official statement said on Friday.

''The objective of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and remind them of the journey of the people of the country, who have made their valuable contribution in the building of this great nation,'' the statement said.

Last year's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign had received tremendous success and this year as well, it aims to encourage people to celebrate Independence Day with the same enthusiasm and patriotism, it added.

Under the campaign, ration depots in villages and cities will be selling the national flag for Rs 25 per piece. The tricolour is the pride of every Indian and all residents should proudly display the flag at their homes, it said.

The tricolour represents the glory of India and it is essential for us to make this campaign successful through collective efforts and to promote a sense of patriotism among citizens, it said.

All the programmes being organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav are aimed at fostering enthusiasm, unity, and national sentiment, and bringing people together. It is our duty to participate and actively engage in this event, it further stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

