Fabrication of IEDs in Pune ISIS module case: NIA arrests sixth accused

In a fresh breakthrough in the Pune ISIS module case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested another accused for his active involvement in promoting terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation. This is the sixth arrest by the NIA in the case. The accused, Shamil Saquib Nachan, a resident of Padgha in Mumbai's Thane, was found involved in the fabrication, training and testing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) for the commission of terrorist acts.

"Nachan had been working in collaboration with five other accused, identified as Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi and Abdul Kadir Pathan, alongwith some other suspects," said the NIA. Two of the accused, identified as Imran Khan and Mohammed Yunus Saki, were members of the ‘Sufa terrorist gang’ and were absconding, said the agency. NIA had declared them ‘most wanted’ in a case relating to the recovery of explosives from a car in Rajasthan in April last year. "These members of an ISIS sleeper module, including Shamil, were operating from a house in Kondhwa, Pune, where they had assembled IEDs and also organised and participated in Bomb training and making Workshop last year. They had also carried out a controlled explosion at this location to test an IED fabricated by them," said the NIA. Investigations by the NIA into the ISIS Pune module case on August 3, have shown that the accused had plans to commit terrorist acts with the aim to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the country.

"They had planned to wage a war against the Government of India in furtherance of the ISIS agenda," said the NIA. ISIS, also known as Islamic State (IS), Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daish, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K)), has been working on its anti-India agenda by spreading terror across the country through violent acts. The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India. (ANI)

