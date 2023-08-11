Left Menu

Gujarat: Three die after four of farmer’s family consume poison

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 45-year-old farmer along with three members of his family allegedly consumed poison at a village in Gujarat’s Junagadh district on Friday evening, following which three of them died, the police said.

The exact reason which led the family to take such an extreme step has not come out yet, said Deputy Superintendent of Police BC Thakkar.

Farmer Vikas Dudhatra along with his wife Hinaben (45), son Manan (12) and daughter Happy (15) consumed a poisonous substance at their farm in Santalpur village in Vanthali taluka of Junagadh, the police said.

Upon learning about the incident, other villagers rushed them to a nearby hospital and informed alerted the local police.

“Of the family members, both parents and their son died. The girl has been admitted to the ICU ward at Junagadh civil hospital. We are investigating the reasons which led the family to take this extreme step,” said Thakkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

