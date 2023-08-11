Left Menu

Sebi slaps Rs 35 lakh penalties on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:56 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 35 lakh penalties on 7 entities for non-genuine trades
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital market regulator Sebi has slapped penalties totalling Rs 35 lakh on seven entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

In seven separate orders on Thursday, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Dilip Kumar Kedia-HUF, Appu Marketing and Manufacturing (now known as Ejecta Marketing Ltd), Meena Agarwal, City Gold Media Ltd, Competent Finlease, Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal and Shah Dhaval Surendrabhai-HUF.

The orders came after Sebi had observed large-scale reversal trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE, leading to artificial volumes on the exchange.

Thereafter, it conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment from April 2014 to September 2015.

The seven entities that have been fined on Thursday were among those who indulged in the execution of reversal trades.

Reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in the normal course of trading, which leads to a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, the regulator said.

By indulging in these acts, the entities have violated the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

Meanwhile, in a separate order on Friday, the capital markets watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on five entities for indulging in manipulation of the share prices of AKG Exim Ltd.

The entities are Satsai Finlease, Anm Fincap, Savita Holdings, Raj Kumar Bansal and Ishu Sharma and the fine is to be paid by them jointly and severally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023