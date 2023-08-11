Left Menu

Vinsys IT Services shares make stellar debut on NSE Emerge

During the day, the companys stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 217.60, which is also the closing level for the scrip.In volume terms, 18.45 lakh shares were traded on the NSE Emerge platform, during the day.The initial public offering IPO of Vinsys IT Services got subscribed 89 times on the last day of subscription on August 4.The IPO had a fresh issue of 3.89 million equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each through the book-building process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:29 IST
Vinsys IT Services shares make stellar debut on NSE Emerge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Vinsys IT Services made a stellar debut on Friday, closing the day with a premium of 70 per cent against the issue price of Rs 128.

The stock began the trade at Rs 207.25, up 62 per cent from the issue price on the NSE Emerge. During the day, the company's stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 217.60, which is also the closing level for the scrip.

In volume terms, 18.45 lakh shares were traded on the NSE Emerge platform, during the day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vinsys IT Services got subscribed 89 times on the last day of subscription on August 4.

The IPO had a fresh issue of 3.89 million equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each through the book-building process. There was no offer-For-Sale (OFS) component.

The company's IPO had a price band of Rs 121-128 per share.

Incorporated in 2008, the Pune-headquartered Vinsys IT Services India Ltd is a part of Vinsys Group. Since inception, Vinsys Group has been dedicated to IT skill development, training and certification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023