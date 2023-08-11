Vinsys IT Services shares make stellar debut on NSE Emerge

Shares of Vinsys IT Services made a stellar debut on Friday, closing the day with a premium of 70 per cent against the issue price of Rs 128.

The stock began the trade at Rs 207.25, up 62 per cent from the issue price on the NSE Emerge. During the day, the company's stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 217.60, which is also the closing level for the scrip.

In volume terms, 18.45 lakh shares were traded on the NSE Emerge platform, during the day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vinsys IT Services got subscribed 89 times on the last day of subscription on August 4.

The IPO had a fresh issue of 3.89 million equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each through the book-building process. There was no offer-For-Sale (OFS) component.

The company's IPO had a price band of Rs 121-128 per share.

Incorporated in 2008, the Pune-headquartered Vinsys IT Services India Ltd is a part of Vinsys Group. Since inception, Vinsys Group has been dedicated to IT skill development, training and certification.

