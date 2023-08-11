UN concludes removal of one million barrels of oil from decaying tanker in Yemen
UN News | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:46 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Red Sea: United Nations-led mission to offload decaying supertanker carrying million barrels of oil
UN chief Guterres condemns suicide blast in Pakistan
Guterres strongly condemns suicide bombing in Pakistan
Guterres welcomes ceasefire in Colombia
Colombia: Guterres welcomes start of ceasefire between Government and ELN