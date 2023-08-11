Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq drop; big tech weighs after US producer price data

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped on Friday, heading for another weekly decline after hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices data pushed Treasury yields higher and sank rate-sensitive megacap growth stocks, which weighed on the benchmark indexes. The U.S. producer price index (PPI) climbed 0.8% in the 12 months leading to July, up from a 0.2% rise in the previous month, as costs of services increased.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 23:58 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq drop; big tech weighs after US producer price data
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped on Friday, heading for another weekly decline after hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices data pushed Treasury yields higher and sank rate-sensitive megacap growth stocks, which weighed on the benchmark indexes.

The U.S. producer price index (PPI) climbed 0.8% in the 12 months leading to July, up from a 0.2% rise in the previous month, as costs of services increased. Economists polled by Refinitiv had expected a 0.7% gain. Though traders broadly expect the Federal Reserve to refrain from tightening credit conditions for the rest of the year, bets for no rate hike in September slipped to 88.5% from 90% before the data landed.

"The PPI data shows that the inflation monster is still lingering but investors can see progress in the things that come under CPI," said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation. Yield on the two-year treasury note, that moves in line with near-term interest rate expectations, climbed to 4.88%. Tesla, Alphabet Inc and Microsoft shares lost between 0.4% and 1.1%.

A 3.2% fall in Nvidia weighed on the semiconductor index, which was 2.2% lower, on course for its fourth straight decline and its eighth loss in nine sessions. A close for the semis index, at its current level, would also mark the SOX's biggest weekly loss since early April.

Megacap growth and technology stocks have led outsized gains this year in the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 . The indexes were on track to end lower for a second straight week. At 2:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.28 points, or 0.21%, to 35,249.43, the S&P 500 lost 7.04 points, or 0.16%, to 4,461.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.39 points, or 0.55%, to 13,645.64.

U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in August, yet Americans were optimistic that inflation will edge lower over the next year and beyond, according to a preliminary reading of a University of Michigan survey. Amid the major S&P sectors, healthcare and energy sectors advanced. Both have been among the worst performing industries this year, although energy was on course to match its strongest run this year of closing higher for seven straight sessions.

"The market is seeing some healthy rotation, with money moving away from the large growth names into other sectors that were real laggards for a lot of the year," Russell added. Among other movers, News Corp rose 4.4% after the Rupert Murdoch-owned media conglomerate beat quarterly profit estimates, thanks to its cost-cutting efforts.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba and JD.com fell 3.9% and 6.1%, respectively, as Beijing's latest stimulus measures disappointed investors, while fresh data showed that the country's post-pandemic recovery was losing steam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023