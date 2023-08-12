Bankman-Fried's bail revoked ahead of fraud trial, judge rules
Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 00:53 IST
Sam Bankman-Fried's bail was revoked ahead of his October fraud trial, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, after prosecutors accused the indicted founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX of tampering with witnesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
