US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P end lower as rising US Treasury yields sink big tech

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed lower on Friday, with both recording a second straight weekly decline, as hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices data pushed Treasury yields higher and sank rate-sensitive megacap growth stocks. It was the first time this year that the Nasdaq notched two weekly losses in a row.

The U.S. producer price index (PPI) climbed 0.8% in the 12 months leading to July, up from a 0.2% rise in the previous month, as costs of services increased. Economists polled by Refinitiv had expected a 0.7% gain. Though traders broadly expect the Federal Reserve to refrain from tightening credit conditions for the rest of the year, bets for no rate hike in September slipped to 88.5% from 90% before the data landed.

"We've seen some material news and data in recent days but the market has chosen to trade sideways, which tells us that the market had priced in everything and has not been pleasantly or unpleasantly surprised," said Jason Betz, private wealth advisor at Ameriprise Financial. Yield on the two-year U.S. Treasury note, that moves in line with near-term interest rate expectations, climbed to 4.88%.

This move weighed on big tech names, as high interest rates could slow the economy and dent the ability of these firms to achieve the growth projections which have pushed them to premium valuations. Higher rates can also make interest-bearing bonds an attractive alternative to stocks for some risk-averse investors. Tesla and Microsoft both closed down.

A fall in Nvidia weighed on the semiconductor index , which posted its fourth straight decline and its eighth loss in nine sessions. Megacap growth and technology stocks have led outsized gains this year in the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 . But after a five-month stretch of advances, August has so far been marked by a more cautious approach from investors.

"Time will tell if we are correct on this, but with the run that tech has had, it's hard not to want to do a bit of profit-taking," said Ameriprise's Betz. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 4.52 points, or 0.10%, to end at 4,464.31 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 73.83 points, or 0.54%, to 13,647.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.52 points, or 0.30%, to 35,281.67.

U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in August, yet Americans were optimistic that inflation will edge lower over the next year and beyond, according to a preliminary reading of a University of Michigan survey. Amid the major S&P sectors, healthcare and energy sectors advanced. Both have been among the worst performing industries this year, although energy matched its strongest run this year by closing higher for the seventh straight session.

The energy sector's increase was aided by crude prices rising on forecasts for tightening supplies from the International Energy Agency. Occidental Petroleum Corp was among the biggest gainers, after one of its units secured a grant from the U.S. government to support its carbon capture ambitions. Among other movers, News Corp rose after the Rupert Murdoch-owned media conglomerate beat quarterly profit estimates, thanks to its cost-cutting efforts.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba and JD.com fell as Beijing's latest stimulus measures disappointed investors, while fresh data showed that the country's post-pandemic recovery was losing steam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)