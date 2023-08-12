Woman fatally shot at Home Depot store in Florida, suspect is in custody
PTI | Pensacola | Updated: 12-08-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 02:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing a woman, authorities said.
Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola found the woman fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to the sheriff's office.
A spokeswoman for Home Depot said the woman was a third-party contractor.
No further details were immediately provided.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Home Depot
- Pensacola
Advertisement