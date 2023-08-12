Seven worshippers killed in northern Nigeria mosque collapse

Seven people died after a mosque filled with worshippers caved in on Friday in Nigeria's northern city of Zaria, in Kaduna state, with several others injured.

Zaria Emirates council spokesman Abdullahi Kwarbai said the incident occurred as hundreds of faithful observed afternoon prayers at the city's central mosque. "Four bodies were found initially, and then three others were found after the rescue team searched the collapsed mosque," he said.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)