Seven worshippers killed in northern Nigeria mosque collapse

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 12-08-2023 03:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 03:23 IST
Seven worshippers killed in northern Nigeria mosque collapse
Seven people died after a mosque filled with worshippers caved in on Friday in Nigeria's northern city of Zaria, in Kaduna state, with several others injured.

Zaria Emirates council spokesman Abdullahi Kwarbai said the incident occurred as hundreds of faithful observed afternoon prayers at the city's central mosque. "Four bodies were found initially, and then three others were found after the rescue team searched the collapsed mosque," he said.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.

