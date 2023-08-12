Poor may be a vote bank for Opposition, but for us, they are part of family: CM Yogi

Attacking the opposition during the assembly session on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the enhancements in healthcare facilities and pointed out that patients now seek treatment at government hospitals due to the availability of medications and doctors. "They also feel bad about 'Ayushman Bharat' facility to hide their shortcoming. Are those who are benefiting from it, not Indian nationals? They are 10 crore people, they can be a vote bank issue for you, but for us, they are our family," said Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister further said, "We inherited a dilapidated system and will definitely take time to improve it, but the crowd gathered shows increased people's faith in this system. There are now better facilities than before. People rejected you because they didn't believe in you." Encephalitis was completely eradicated in the first term.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Encephalitis claimed the lives of 50,000 children in Eastern Uttar Pradesh over a span of 40 years. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had the opportunity to govern the state four times. It's alarming to note that 90 per cent of the deceased children came from Dalits, minorities, and the most backward castes. 'Was there no 'PDA' (pichre, Dalit and alpashankhak) here? What were your chief ministers doing then? And you also got a chance of five years." The chief minister further noted that the government is proud to say that encephalitis is no longer present in various parts of the state.

"I am proud to say that our government completely eradicated encephalitis in its first term. Encephalitis is no longer present in Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Saharanpur," he said. (ANI)

