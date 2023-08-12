Jharkhand: Two persons shot dead near Science City in Ranchi
According to the Ranchi Police, the incident occurred near Science City under the Bariatu police station area.
ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 08:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons have been shot dead in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday, police said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
