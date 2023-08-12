Left Menu

Jharkhand: Two persons shot dead near Science City in Ranchi

According to the Ranchi Police, the incident occurred near Science City under the Bariatu police station area.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 08:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 08:20 IST
Jharkhand: Two persons shot dead near Science City in Ranchi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been shot dead in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday, police said.

According to the Ranchi Police, the incident occurred near Science City under the Bariatu police station area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

