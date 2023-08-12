Left Menu

Gujarat: Amit Shah arrives at Bhuj airport for 2-day visit; to inaugurate new projects

"Will attend the foundation laying ceremony of the IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant at Gandhidham. Also will attend the foundation laying of the BSF's Mooring Place and the virtual inauguration of various projects at Koteshwar," Shah said in his tweet.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 08:21 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Bhuj airport on Friday night for a two-day visit to the state. Shah will attend the inauguration of new projects including the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative's (IFFCO) new Nano fertilizer plant.

"Will attend the foundation laying ceremony of the IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant at Gandhidham. Also will attend the foundation laying of the BSF's Mooring Place and the virtual inauguration of various projects at Koteshwar," Shah said in his tweet.

"In the later part of the day will visit the Border Out Post (BOP) near Harami Nala before attending the 'Freedom@75', an event celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav with inmates of the Bhuj Jail", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

