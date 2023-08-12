Gujarat: Amit Shah arrives at Bhuj airport for 2-day visit; to inaugurate new projects
"Will attend the foundation laying ceremony of the IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant at Gandhidham. Also will attend the foundation laying of the BSF's Mooring Place and the virtual inauguration of various projects at Koteshwar," Shah said in his tweet.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Bhuj airport on Friday night for a two-day visit to the state. Shah will attend the inauguration of new projects including the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative's (IFFCO) new Nano fertilizer plant.
The Union Minister said that he will also attend the foundation laying of the Border Security Force's (BSF) Mooring Place and the virtual inauguration of various projects at Koteshwar. "Will attend the foundation laying ceremony of the IFFCO Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant at Gandhidham. Also will attend the foundation laying of the BSF's Mooring Place and the virtual inauguration of various projects at Koteshwar," Shah said in his tweet.
"In the later part of the day will visit the Border Out Post (BOP) near Harami Nala before attending the 'Freedom@75', an event celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav with inmates of the Bhuj Jail", he added. (ANI)
