J-K DGP holds top security review meet at Kupwara, inaugurates new police establishment

The Director General of Police J-K, Dilbag Singh on Friday visited the frontier district of Kupwara in North Kashmir where he chaired a joint security review meeting, presided over a Darbar of Jawans and officers and also inaugurated the newly constructed police establishments dedicated on the name of police killed in the line of duty. Besides, the DGP along with other officers also planted saplings as a part of Meri Maati-Mera Desh celebrations under the programme Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav.

Accompanied by ADG Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar and IGP Headquarters PHQ Bhim Sen Tuti, the DGP was received by DIG North Kashmir, Vivek Gupta, SSP Kupwara Yougal Kumar Manhas, SP Handwara Sheema Nabi Qasba and other senior officers and was presented guard of Honour on his arrival. The DGP while chairing the officer's meeting complimented the Police, army and other security agencies for their commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir a terror-free destination.

He stressed continuous efforts on strengthening synergy among all forces to thwart any nefarious design of anti-national elements adding that the synergy among the forces has yielded good dividends in the maintenance of peace and order. He emphasized keeping vigil on the anti-national and anti-social activities by increasing area domination and Naka checkpoints and directed the officers to be more vigilant and keep constant pressure on the anti-national elements and their supporters.

Stating that Pakistan and its agencies will continue to hatch conspiracies to foment trouble in J-K DGP stressed upon officers to update databases of anti-national elements and OGWs who provide any sort of support for anti-national activities and to help sustain the terror ecosystem. Reiterating that without the cooperation and support of people especially the youth of J-K maintaining peace and order was a tough challenge, the DGP emphasized to the officers that while dealing with any anti-militancy activities and law and order scenario, civilian convenience and security should always be kept in mind.

DIG NKR, SSSP Kupwara and Handwara and other officers present on the occasion briefed the DGP on the preparation being made for the forthcoming Independence Day and also on security measures taken for the smooth conduct of the functions. Addressing the Darbar, the DGP expressed his pleasure to visit the frontier district once again and dedicate the newly constructed buildings to the martyrs of J-K police under the programme of the national campaign "Meri Matti Mera Desh, Mitti Ko Naman Veeron Ko Vandan".

Lauding the good work of Kupwara Police along with Army and CAPFs, the DGP said that you all have kept Kupwara district very safe. Remembering the old days of Kupwara, he said that it was once used as the open route to visit Pakistan adding that the time has changed and Kupwara is the safest place as of now.

Referring to the National Campaign "Meri Matti Mera Desh", DGP said that all police personnel know how to protect the country, and policemen never shy from sacrifice to protect the motherland. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police across the UT are organizing different activities to promote the national campaign as are being done across the country.

Referring to narco trade terror, the DGP said that the Police along with other security forces have faced many challenges of militancy and were successful in bringing normalcy to the UT. He said that Pakistan is hatching new conspiracies to ruin the lives of people and youth of J-K by supplying drugs adding that together with strong hands we have to fight the new conspiracy of Pakistan and uproot the evil from our soil as we did fighting militancy.

Saying that restoring peace in the UT was a tough task, he said that maintaining peace is a tougher task adding that the need of the hour is to keep a vigilant watch on the anti-national elements. The DGP expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his praises for Jammu and Kashmir Police works and added that it was a moment of pride.

On the occasion, the DGP released a book by District Police Kupwara, "Guardians of Honour, A Tribute to Kupwara Police Martyrs". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)