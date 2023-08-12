Left Menu

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to next kin of deceased on Bavla-Bagodara Highway accident

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he added in his tweet.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 08:25 IST
PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to next kin of deceased on Bavla-Bagodara Highway accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over the tragic accident on the Bavla–Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50, 000 to the injured. "Pained by the road mishap on the Bavla – Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi tweeted.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he added in his tweet. A total of 10 people, including five women and three children, were killed on Friday after their vehicle rammed into a truck that was parked at the roadside due to a puncture. The Ahmedabad-bound vehicle was carrying a total of 23 people out of which 10 died while two people have sustained serious injuries.

According to Ahmedabad SP Amit N Vasava, "Today in the daytime, an incident took place in which a truck was parked at the roadside due to puncture and a vehicle was going to Ahmedabad from Rajkot and the passengers travelling in the vehicle belong to Kheda village... The vehicle collided with the truck parked by the roadside which led to the death of passengers. A total of 10 people have died including five females, two males and three children." The police officer said that an investigation into the matter is underway and RTO and NHAI are also involved in it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023