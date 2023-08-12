Left Menu

'Tiranga' rally to be organised on August 13 in view of 75th Independence Day: J-K DGP

"Arrangements for August 15 are underway in J-K. LG Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting in view of the celebrations...A huge 'Tiranga' rally will be organised on August 13...", DGP Singh said.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 08:27 IST
'Tiranga' rally to be organised on August 13 in view of 75th Independence Day: J-K DGP
Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the 75 years of India's independence to be celebrated on August 15, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh briefed on the security arrangements and said that a huge 'Tiranga' rally will be organised on Sunday. "Arrangements for August 15 are underway in J-K. LG Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting in view of the celebrations...A huge 'Tiranga' rally will be organised on August 13...", DGP Singh said.

Earlier in the day, DGP Singh visited the frontier district of Kupwara in North Kashmir where he chaired a joint security review meeting, presided over a Darbar of Jawans and officers and also inaugurated the newly constructed police establishments dedicated in the name of police killed in the line of duty. Besides, the DGP along with other officers also planted saplings as a part of Meri Maati-Mera Desh celebrations under the programme Azadi ka Amrit Mahaotsav.

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in New Delhi. As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanches from vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, border roads organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country, have been invited along with their spouse to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023