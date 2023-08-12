Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Wayanad, first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for his parliamentary constituency in Kerala’s Wayanad on Friday from his residence in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 08:27 IST
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Wayanad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for his parliamentary constituency in Kerala's Wayanad on Friday from his residence in Delhi, for the first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP. Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President VT Siddique said, "Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Wayanad on August 12. We are going to arrange a warm reception for him and the preparations have already started. There is a district Congress Committee meeting tomorrow. Rahul Gandhi will be present for it on August 12 and 13". "There will be a very warm welcome ever hand in the history of Wayanad for Rahul Gandhi," Siddique added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has also been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow, as per party sources. "Rahul Gandhi has got an official confirmation from the Estate office for the allotment of a bungalow to him as an MP in Delhi," the sources said on Tuesday.

The Congress leader was disqualified as a member of the lower house on March 24 as a result of his conviction and a two-year jail term awarded to him for the 'Modi surname' remarks. The move to vacate the bungalow had come a day after Surat Session's Court pronounced an order on April 20 on his interim application for a stay on his conviction in the defamation case. Gandhi has since then moved into former Congress President Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath Road residence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

