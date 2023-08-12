Jharkhand CM pays tribute to CRPF constable who lost his life in encounter with Naxals

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday paid tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable Sushant Kumar Khuntia who lost his life during an encounter with Naxals in Chaibasa. Earlier on Friday, an encounter with naxals in the Kolhan area in Jharkhand led to the loss of CRPF constable Sushant Kumar Khuntia's life, while Munna Lal Yadav sustained injuries.

"During the drive when the team was going ahead, they had an encounter with naxals. In this CRPF constable, Sushant Kumar Khuntia and Munna Lal Yadav were injured. We evacuated them but sadly Sushant Kumar lost his life. Munna Lal at present is out of danger," AV Homkar, IG Operations said. The operation has yielded significant results, including destroying a major naxal camp, as authorities target top Maoist leader Misir Besra.

"In the Kolhan area CRPF, Jharkhand police, CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar and other state forces are continuously carrying out a drive against naxals. In the past two days, we have gained huge successes as well. Two days ago in an encounter, a big camp of naxals was destroyed. This encounter was mainly against the top Maoist Misir Besra," Homkar added. (ANI)

